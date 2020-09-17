CECIL
Couple charged: Joseph J. Coppola, 62, and his wife, Karen Coppola, 54, of 105 Mawhinney Road, Cecil, are each charged by township police with simple assault stemming from a fight in their residence about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, court records show. Karen Coppola also is charged in the case with indecent assault. District Judge Michael Manfredi released them on unsecured bond Tuesday.
CHARLEROIJailed in assault: Javarr Marcel Thomas, 24, of Sumner Avenue, Washington, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Thomas of striking Earl Mattis in the left eye socket with a ball-peen hammer about 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at Lincoln Avenue and 11th Street. Erica Nicole Powell, 24, of 1100 Lincoln Ave., Charleroi, is charged in the case with making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment over allegations she threatened Mattis with the hammer. Thomas is in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set Wednesday by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter. Powell’s charges are included in a summons.
Man jailed: Austin Alexander Boyd, 24, of 223 McKean Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with fleeing and resisting arrest, court records show. Police accuse Boyd of hiding in his residence and attempting to run from officers who went there about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to serve a warrant. Boyd is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set Wednesday by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
EAST FINLEYTheft allegations: Christina Lynn Gentile, 45, of 115 Lagonda Road, South Franklin Township, and Christopher Scott Hutchins, 47, of 263 Prigg Road, Canton Township, are each charged by state police with burglary, theft, trespassing and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse them of entering a house under renovation in the 40 block of Deer Trail Road in August 2019 and stealing copper wiring, causing $10,000 in damages. District Judge Ethan Ward issued the charges Tuesday in summons.