MONESSEN
Man charged: Brian A. Lowther, 40, of 304 Castner Ave., Donora, is charged by city police with trespassing over allegations he went to Valley Manor, 331 Third St., about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 10 after being told several times he is not permitted on the property, court records show. A senior district judge issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.
ROSTRAVERGun fired: Jonathan David Ellis, 24, of Uniontown, is charged by Rostraver police with reckless endangerment over allegations he fired a gunshot into the air outside of an apartment building at Rostraver Apartments, 214 Mathews Road, about 10:45 p.m. Oct. 17, court records show. A senior district judge issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.