CHARLEROI
Woman charged: Lauren E. Dumm, 31, of Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with possessing crack, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct stemming from a disturbance about 2:15 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 700 block of Crest Avenue, court records show. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.
DONORA
Man charged: Jacob Stephen Gherardini, 22, of 406 Victoria St., Belle Vernon, is charged by borough police with possession of one dose of Alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from a disturbance at Palmer Park about 5:45 p.m. Sept. 28, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
NORTH CHARLEROI
Theft alleged: David Allen Mooers, 33, of 908 Meadow Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with theft and receiving stolen property over allegations he stole $100 from Lori McLaughlin while she was moving from a residence in the 500 block of Fifth Street about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, court records show. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges in a summons.
SOUTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Miles Giovanni Marino, 62, of New York, was charged with simple assault and four counts of reckless endangerment by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Marino struck a woman several times in the area of Lakeview Drive and Vance Station Road. Marino was incarcerated in Washington County jail on $10,000 bail set by District Judge David Mark.
SPEERS
Woman charged: Danielle Marie Behrendt, 38, of 340 Redds Mill Road, Fallowfield Township, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with harassment and stalking over allegations she sent her former boyfriend, Brian Issi of Speers, repeated emails under a complaint filed Monday, court records show. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
WASHINGTON
Vehicular assault: David Victor Spino, 59, of 221 S. College St., was charged with aggravated assault, DUI, reckless driving, damaging property and operating a vehicle without valid inspection by city police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Spino drove his vehicle into the apartment of Nyieka Speer, who lives in the same building. Spino reportedly asked someone, “Is she still in there,” before driving his van into the building. Spino told Speer “He did what had to be done,” according to the complaint. Police found Spino naked in his apartment. He was incarcerated in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
WEST PIKE RUN
Theft: Charles Raymond Fetsko, 37, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with four counts of receiving stolen property by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Fetsko was staying at a house on Main Street in West Pike Run Township. Police found a purse with multiple stolen credit cards and other items. Fetsko was already incarcerated in Washington County jail on other charges.