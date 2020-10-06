CANTON
Indecent exposure alleged: Joseph William Maleski, 57, of 550 Haney Road, was charged by state police with indecent exposure, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct after he was accused of dropping his pants while riding a lawn mower in front of a female neighbor. Police said the woman video recorded the Sept. 12 incident, during which Maleski yelled obscenities and sexist slurs at her. He then allegedly pulled his pants down and told her to take a picture, according to the criminal complaint.
Harassment alleged: Kristy Beth Cipriani, 30, of 796 Arensburgh Road, Millsboro, was charged by state police with harassment and disorderly conduct, accused of sending messages to a Canton Township woman via Snapchat, threatening her life and the lives of her children.
CECIL
Man jailed: Tyler Joyce, 25, of Palm Coast, Fla., is charged by Cecil Township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck Marissa Kurtz several times while in a parking lot near Southpointe about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, court records show. Joyce is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
Fleeing alleged: Frank Tony Dorlain, 22, of 116 Woodland Ave., Washington, is charged by Cecil Township police with fleeing and driving under the influence over allegations he sped off from a traffic stop about 9:20 p.m. Friday at Millers Run and Nine Eighty roads, court records show. Dorlain is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
DONORA
Man jailed: James Dickens, 57, of 580 Thompson Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Dickens of striking Anna Wesley in the head and arm with a rubber mallet about 10 p.m. Thursday in his residence. He also is charged with assaulting her again about 8 p.m. Friday and threatening to kill her dogs if she called the police. Dickens is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
MORRIS
Threat alleged: James G, Avallone, 54, of 334 Sparta Road, Morris Township, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of pointing a loaded handgun at his wife, Beth Avallone, and threatening to kill her about 11 p.m Saturday in their residence. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent him to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANEMan jailed: Joshua Lee Owens, 41, of 60 Carl Ave., North Strabane Township, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of pointing a crossbow at his wife, Alexis Owens, and threatening to kill her about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Walter Tucker, 49, of 1180 Allison Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck Stacey Lewis, forcing her head into a wall about 10:20 p.m. Friday in his residence, court records show. Tucker is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.