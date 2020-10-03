BUFFALO
Man charged: Braden Alan Oklesson, 21, of Claysville, is charged by state police with felony criminal mischief over allegations he caused $6,385 in damages to a vehicle belonging to Heather Wright after she stopped to help him at a one-vehicle accident about 8:30 p.m. March 4 in the 100 block of Boone Road, court records show. District Judge Ethan Ward issued the charge Thursday in a summons.
NORTH FRANKLINDrug arrest: Darrion Joseph Kelley, 24, of 164 Hamilton St., North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police said 628 grams of marijuana and $3,100 were seized from his vehicle about 5:45 a.m. Friday outside of his residence. He is free on $25,000 bond set by Senior District Judge Larry Hopkins.
Assault alleged: Morgan S. Watson, 28, of 391 Cleveland Road, North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Watson of slapping a boy several times in his face about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in her residence. She is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
UNIONAssault alleged: Edward Shvarts, 47, of 125 Tuscany Estates Drive, Union Township, is charged by Monongahela police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. He is accused of shoving and kicking his wife, Tracey Shvarts, about 2:25 a.m. Friday in their residence. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.