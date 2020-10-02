CHARLEROI
Man wanted: Thomas William Wells III, 34, of 924 Somerset Ave., Monessen, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and escape, court records show. Police accuse Wells of trying to take a stun gun from an officer who was sent about 12:20 p.m. Sept. 26 to the 100 block of Maple Avenue where the suspect was asleep in his vehicle. Wells allegedly ran away and jumped over a hillside. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Wednesday for Wells’ arrest.
MONESSEN
Woman jailed: Taylor Rajeen Harrison, 29, of 151 Schoonmaker Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Harrison of stealing a vehicle from her boyfriend, Michael Pace, and injuring him as she drove off from his residence about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. She is in Westmoreland County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Jason Buczak.
North STRABANE
Assault alleged: Paul Edward McClain, 39, of 113 Arnold Ave., Strabane, is charged by township police with strangulation, intimidation of witnesses, simple assault and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse him of choking and striking Nina Carilli while demanding she drop a domestic violence case against him about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a hotel on Racetrack Road. He is in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
WEST PIKE RUNDrug arrest: Jay Douglas Ashley, 29, of Pittsburgh, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of having a large amount of marijuana when he was under investigation for firing a weapon at 2:30 a.m. Thursday near 83 Circle Road. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.