MONESSEN
Stabbing case: Edward Scott, 63, of 210 Oneida St., Monessen, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault, tampering with evidence, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Scott of causing a minor injury to Harold Heady’s right arm with a knife during an argument in Scott’s apartment building about 1:45 a.m. Monday. District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. released Scott on $5,000 unsecured bond.
Men jailed: Micha Allen Craig, 19, of 522 Third St., Charleroi, and Aliziah Isiah Feliberty, 20, of 700 Delaware Ave., Monessen, are each charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct, court records show. The charges stem from alleged threats involving a handgun about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Linden Street. Feliberty also is charged with receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a weapon. Both suspects were sent to Westmoreland County jail, each on $100,000 bond set by District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.
N. BELLE VERNON
Burglary case: Tadd Alan Naylor, 34, and Christina Lynn Fitzgerald, 30, both of 302 Broad Ave., North Belle Vernon, are each charged by borough police with burglary, trespassing and conspiracy, court records show. Police accuse Naylor of climbing a ladder to an attic window to enter 408 Grant St. about 3:15 p.m. Friday. Fitzgerald allegedly attempted to force open the basement door to the abandoned house. District Judge Charles R. Conway released Naylor on $25,000 unsecured bond. He sent Fitzgerald to Westmoreland County jail on $2,500 bond.