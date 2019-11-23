CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Mathew Alexander Maskowitz, 32, of 1001 McKean Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Maskowitz of pushing Katrina School into a closet, throwing her to the floor and choking her about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MONESSENHeroin arrest: Lamont Dorielle Byrd, 60, of 1132 McMahon Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver, court records show. Police said a Wednesday search of his residence produced 142 stamp bags of heroin. Byrd is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Drug charge: Kirk A. Giovannelli, 55, of Clark Road, Jefferson Township, Fayette County, is charged by city police with crack possession stemming from a traffic stop about 1 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 2000 block of Grand Boulevard, court records show. A district judge issued the charge Wednesday via summons.