Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.