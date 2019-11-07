FALLOWFIELD

Man jailed: Darryl D. Trinkala, 42, of 700 Louis Ave., Charleroi, is charged by state police with fleeing or eluding police, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a string of traffic violations, court records show. Police accuse him of speeding off from an attempted traffic stop on Route 906 in Rostraver Township about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and crashing his vehicle into guardrails at Twin Bridges Rd. and Old Route 71 in Fallowfield Township. He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set Thursday by District Judge Larry Hopkins.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

