CHARLEROI
Pair charged: Karena Victoria Bell, 29, of 420 Second St., Donora, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy, court records show. She is accused of stealing tools from Erik Beldelamgel stored in a garage in the 900 block of Shady Avenue about 5 p.m. Oct. 5. Thomas W. Wells III, 34, of 940 Somerset St., Monessen, is charged with conspiracy in the case. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Wednesday in summons.
DONORA
Drug charge: Tiffany Heasley, 39, of 527 First St., Charleroi, is charged by borough police with crack possession stemming from a traffic stop about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 24 at South McKean Avenue and Chestnut Street, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charge Thursday in a summons.
STOCKDALE
Assault alleged: Ashley Raelyn Rager, 24, of 1041 Barren Run Road, South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, is charged by state police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Rager of striking Robert Milligan several times in the face, knocking him to the ground about 2:15 a.m. Oct. 16 outside of a bar at 627 Main St. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Thursday in a summons.