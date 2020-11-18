CECIL
Drug arrest: Dasean Jennings, 27, of Pittsburgh, is charged by Cecil police with possessing 57 doses of ecstasy with intent to deliver stemming from a traffic stop on Old Farm Road about 1:50 p.m. Friday, court records show. He is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
SPEERSMan charged: John H. Pesi, 53, of 436 Cherry Blossom Drive, Rostraver Township, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with felony computer theft, court records show. Police accuse Pesi of stealing software valued at $9,000 from Morgan Excavating, 15 Arentzin Boulevard, about 8:30 p.m. April 20 while he worked for the company. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charge Monday in a summons.