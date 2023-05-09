WASHINGTON
Hit and run: Kevin Lee Kabo, 28, of Washington, is charged by city police with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, Kabo’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of a vehicle at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and West Wheeling Street and drove away. Police said Kabo had his two young children in the car with him. District Judge Phillippe Melograne sent Kabo to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
