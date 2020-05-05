CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Joseph Frank Shupenko, 31, of 707 Lincoln Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Shupenko of kicking and choking Maley Iddings about 7 p.m. Sunday in his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
WASHINGTONAssault alleged: Vontanez L. Slayton, 60, of 445 Fayette St., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he threw a large piece of concrete at Lisa Dorsey, injuring her hand, about 7:15 p.m. Sunday at their residence. Slayton is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.