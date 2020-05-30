CANTON
Fraud alleged: Michael Dean McNeely, 47, of Pittsburgh, is charged by state police with home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices and theft, court records show. McNeely is accused of accepting $9,994 from a resident of the 1000 block of South Hewitt Avenue to replace a roof in July 2018 without performing the work. District Judge James Saieva Jr. issued the charges Thursday in a summons.
Theft accusation: Robert Steven Fuller, 25, of 660 Addison St., Washington, is charged by state police with theft over allegations he stole $450 from a resident of 400 block of Buena Vista Street about 6 p.m. May 16, court records show. District James Saieva Jr. signed a warrant Friday for Fuller’s arrest.
CENTERVILLE
Assault alleged: Larry M. Suba Jr., 39, of 314 Second St., Vestaburg, is charged by Centerville police with kicking Richard Liberatore at Suba’s residence about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. He is free on $1,500 unsecured bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
CHARLEROI
Assaults alleged: Amir Reid, 18, and Asian Antoinae Reid, 19, both of 700 First St., Charleroi, are each charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse them of assaulting two females about 8:40 p.m. May 26 at First Street and Crest Avenue. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges Wednesday in summons.
Man charged: Taft Derrick Jones, 33, of 717 Rostraver St., Monessen, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with indecent exposure at a window at 529 First St. about 9:20 p.m. May 26, court records show. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charge Thursday in a summons.
MONESSEN
Man wanted: Keyonta Anthony McIntyre, 27, of 509 First St., Charleroi, is charged by city police with burglary, trespassing, disorderly conduct and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of breaking into a residence and ransacking a bedroom at 1 Luce Ave. about 10 a.m. May 25. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Thursday for McIntyre’s arrest.
Assault alleged: Mariah Marie Johnson, 24, of 724 Allen Ave., Donora, is charged by city police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of striking Darnet Howell in the face about 7 a.m. May 18 in the 600 block of Reed Avenue. District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charges Thursday in a summons.
PETERS
Woman jailed: Lori Ann Humphrey, 47, of Pittsburgh, is charged by Peters Township police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Humphrey of striking a 74-year-old relative several times in the face about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Little John Road. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent her to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
SMITH
Assault alleged: Bradley J. Stankus, 50, of 13 Montour St., Cecil Township, is charged by Smith police with simple assault, making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Stankus is accused of slapping a security guard and threatening to knock out his teeth during a work stoppage at Langeloth Metallurgical, 10 Langeloth Plant Drive, about 3:20 p.m. Thursday. District Judge Gary Havelka issued the charges in a summons.