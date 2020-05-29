CANONSBURG

Man jailed: Shawn Dale Stants, 40, of 306 Belmont Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he pushed his mother, Wendy Stants, over a coffee table about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in their home, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.

CHARTIERS

Theft alleged: Timothy Herschaft, 51, of 350 Barnickel St., Chartiers Township, is charged by Chartiers police with felony theft over allegations he stole a riding lawnmower valued at $3,000 from a neighbor about 5 p.m. Tuesday, court records show. He is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.

WASHINGTON

Assault alleged: Destiny Mathews, 21, of 509 S. Central Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by city police with two counts of aggravated assault over allegations she chased after two people with her vehicle while attempting to strike them with it about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Oak Street, court records show. She is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.

