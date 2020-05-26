AMWELL
Man jailed: Edward B. Miller, 42, of Amity Ridge Road, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with two counts of making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse Miller of threatening to shoot troopers who went to arrest him for violating a protection from abuse order about 7:30 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 600 block of Amity Ridge Road. Miller is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Ethan T. Ward.
CANTON
Man jailed: Kalvin Schultz, 31, of Canonsburg, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Police accuse Schultz of breaking into a house at 2589 Diane Drive about 2:30 a.m. Monday and sleeping in a bedroom. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
CHARLEROI
Charged in fight: Shawn Anthony Smith, 18, of Monessen, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. The charges stem from a large fight May 12 in the 900 block of Oakland Avenue. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Tuesday for Smith's arrest.