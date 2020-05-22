CANTON
Man jailed: Joseph Charles Steadman, 57, of 39 N. Main St., Washington, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Steadman of grabbing and shoving two staff members at The Grove nursing home, 1148 W. Wylie Ave., about 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Police said Steadman isn't a resident of the home and the person he wanted to visit didn't know him. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
CHARLEROI
Theft alleged: Shaun Ross Wright, 30, and James S. Romito, 55, both of 604 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, are each charged by Charleroi Regional police with theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, court records show. Police accuse them of stealing two generators from a pickup truck parked in the 500 block of McKean Avenue about 9:30 a.m. May 5 and selling them to a contractor for $200. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges Friday via summons.
CHARTIERS
Threat alleged: Marcus John Chambers, 18, of 365 N. Main St., Washington, is charged by township police with making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of sending alarming text messages May 14 threatening to kill Derrick Jones of Chartiers Township. District Judge James Saieva Jr. released Chambers without bond Friday.