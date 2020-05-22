CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Bryce Kevin Tacy Jr., 36, of 114 S. Jefferson Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Tacy of choking Celeste Kuhns and also striking her several times about 11 p.m. Tuesday in his residence. District Judge James Saieva Jr. signed a warrant Thursday for Tacy’s arrest.
DONORA
Assault alleged: Timothy Lee Stitch, 37, of 223 Reed Ave., Monessen, is charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he pulled Jamie Santiago from a bed and threw her to the floor about 8:15 a.m. May 17 at a residence in the 100 block of Ida Avenue. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges in a summons Wednesday.
MONONGAHELA
Theft alleged: Joseph Pager, 50, of 1107 Leeds Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with theft over allegations he accepted $700 from a resident of the 1100 block of Lawton Street in March to replace a roof on a shed without performing the work. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.
WASHINGTON
Drug arrests: Jaimie Lashea Walden, 27, of 133 E. Walnut St., Washington, is charged by state police with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, drug possession and tampering with evidence stemming from a traffic stop about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Avenue and Third Street, court records show. The driver, David Mitchell Smith, 40, of 560 Jefferson Ave., Washington, is charged with conspiring to deliver cocaine and driving under the influence. Police accuse Walden of have a bagful of the drug at the time. She is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr. Smith is free on $25,000 bond.
Greene County
CARMICHAELS
Burglary case: James Turner Lewers-Bagley, 33, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing, theft and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse Lewers-Bagley of kicking in a door March 4 or 5 to enter Carol Maurin Beauty Shop, 207 S. Market St., and stealing $30 and a candle and consuming 20 candy bars. District Judge Lee Watson in Greene County signed a warrant Tuesday for the suspect’s arrest.
RICHHILL
Theft alleged: Barry McElroy, 73, of 760 Donnan Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with theft and misapplying entrusted property, court records show. Police accuse McElroy of stealing tools and equipment valued at $1,399 in July from Consol Energy’s Bailey Coal Mine while working there as a contractor and placing the items for sale in an online auction. Police filed the charges Tuesday before District Judge David Curt Balint in Greene County.