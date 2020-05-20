CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Tyler Joyce, 24, of Peters Township, is charged by Canonsburg police with simple assault, fleeing, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Joyce of leading an officer on a short pursuit after biting and striking Julia Maga about 10 p.m. Tuesday at a restaurant on Bobby Vinton Boulevard. Joyce is in Washington County jail on $2,500 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
NORTH FRANKLINDrug arrest: Angel Nicole Thomas, 25, of Pittsburgh, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and carrying a .38-caliber handgun without a license stemming from a traffic stop about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at Baltimore Avenue and West Maiden Street. Police accuse her of having 98 stamp bags of heroin at the time. She is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
CHARLEROIMan jailed: Marknus Nyenpan Kabbah, 29, of 937 Crest Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with burglary, aggravated assault, trespassing, institutional vandalism, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Kabbah of breaking into a residence in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue about 10 p.m. Tuesday intending to assault someone. He later spat on a police officer and urinated on the floor in the borough building, police claim in charging documents. Kabbah is in Washington County jail on $35,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.