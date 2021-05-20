MARIANNA
Man wanted: James William Price, 34, of 36 Church St., West Bethlehem Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Price of striking Albert Pipik in the face, rendering him unconscious, about 11:50 p.m. May 13 in the 100 block of First Street. District Judge Curtis Thompson signed a warrant last week for Price’s arrest.
TWILIGHT
Charged in assault: Abbygale Rose Brake 24, of 228 Gregg St., Monongahela, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Brake with conspiring with a male to severely assault her former boyfriend, Nathaniel Soderholm, April 3 outside of his residence in the 800 block of Twilight Hollow Road. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges Monday in a summons.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Fernando Gonzalez Milan, 55, of 450 Third St., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Milan is accused of stabbing a man known only as Kevin in the face and neck with a broken beer bottle early Wednesday at his residence. He also is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a witness. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Milan to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.