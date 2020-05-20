BENTLEYVILLE
Drug case: Alexis Marie Lehman, 20, of 114 Piersol Ave., Bentleyville, is charged by borough police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and marijuana possession, court records show. Police accuse Lehman of having 27 bags of psilocybin mushrooms during a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. May 7 at Main and Oak streets. Police filed the charges Monday before District Judge Curtis Thompson.
HOUSTON
Trooper injured: William Thomas Sloneker, 24, of 24 Shaft St., Houston, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, court records show. Sloneker is accused of biting Trooper Zachary Barravecchio in the left leg while being taken into custody during a disturbance about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Main Street. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Sloneker to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.