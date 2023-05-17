DONORA
Gun charges: Quilnesia Foster, 33, of Centerville, is charged by state police with receiving stolen property and carrying firearms without a license. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South McKean Avenue for a suspended license. Police said Foster was a passenger in the vehicle. According to the complaint, police found an airsoft gun and a handgun stolen out of West Virginia in the car. Police said the weapons belonged to Foster. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Foster to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
