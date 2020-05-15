CHARLEROI
Women charged in fight: April Kolick, 42, of 15 Knox Ave., Monessen, and Felicia Michelle Howell, 18, of 131 McKean Ave., Donora, are each charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. The charges stem from a large fight involving some juveniles about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Oakland Avenue. Kolick faces a separate charge of endangering the welfare of children. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed warrants Wednesday for their arrests.