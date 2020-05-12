BENTLEYVILLE
Theft alleged: Eric Ryan Huweart, 22, address unknown, is charged by Bentleyville police with robbery of a motor vehicle, fleeing, unlawful restraint, theft, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, court records show. Police accuse Huweart of leading police on a high-speed pursuit, endangering his passenger who owned the vehicle, James Polito III, about 6:15 p.m. May 1 along Coal Center Road. Huweart is in Washington County jail on $35,000 bond set Saturday by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Jacob Sherman, 25, of 1001 McKean Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police accuse Sherman of striking Hannah Labbe in the face in his residence about 5:30 a.m. Monday. Sherman is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
CHARTIERS
Man jailed: Harry R. Ringer Jr., 38, of 693 Ridge Ave., Chartiers Township, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over accusations he struck Amber Huggins several times in her face about 12:30 a.m. Monday in his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
DONORA
Man jailed: Malcolm L. Crews, 40, of 912 Meldon Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of kicking a door to a police cruiser, causing $2,500 in damages, when an officer took him into custody on warrants about 6:30 p.m. May 7 in the 700 block of Linden Way. Crews is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Malcolm Stanley King Jr., 35, of 948 Lookout Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with burglary, trespassing, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse King of breaking down a door to enter a residence in the 1100 block of Alexander Avenue, and punch Howard Holmes in the nose about 7:10 p.m. May 6. He is free on $25,000 unsecured bond.