BUFFALO
Assault allege at school: Jarred Dewayne Wilson, 19, of Uniontown, is charged by state police with aggravated assault at a school, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Wilson of kicking and striking Tyler Branch, a monitor at Transformation Learning Center, 3214 Constitution Boulevard, about 9:40 a.m. Monday. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Wilson to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
Troopers assaulted: Mark Ryan Meegan, 37, of 192 Arden Road, Chartiers Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of kicking and punching two troopers who wanted him to stop walking along Interstate 70 about 6 p.m. Friday. Meegan is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
CECIL
Man jailed: Gregory S. Roddy, 53, of Derry, is charged by township police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court record show. Police accuse him of choking is wife, Amanda Lauffer, in a hotel room at 4000 Horizon View Drive about 5:50 p.m. Friday. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Roddy to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Blaine Jay Boyle II, 23, of 524 Third St., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of choking Merzaidez Newman-Sethman and threatening to kill her with an AR-15 about 11 p.m. May 4 at a residence in the 400 block of Oakland Avenue. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Thursday for Boyle’s arrest.
INDEPENDENCE
Charged in fire: James Erik Checco, 29, of 14 Wabash Ave., Independence Township, is charged by state police with arson, court records show. Police accuse Checco of setting fire to an awning at Stefkovich Funeral Home, 18 Campbell St., about 1 a.m. Monday. The fire damaged the front of the building. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Checco to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.