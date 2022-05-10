SOUTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Barry Darnell Baker, 24, of 507 E. Chestnut St., Washington, is charged by South Strabane police with strangulation, criminal trespass, burglary and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 200 block of Country Club Road at about 7:30 a.m. Friday following reports of an assault. Police said that Baker kicked in the door to the home, and choked and punched a woman. Baker told police the woman had stolen a necklace from him. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Baker to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.