MONESSEN
Gun flashed: Lynn M. Karol, 54, of 20 Westmoreland Drive, Monessen, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Karol of pushing Mark Smida and pointing a handgun at him during an argument about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in their residence. Karol is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
Man wanted: Aaron Essley Jackson Jr., 27, of 520 Fourth St., Monessen, is charged by city police with simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Jackson of threatening to shoot up a house in the 100 block of Elm Street and also kill one of its residents about 11 a.m. Feb. 26. Senior District Judge Jesse J. Cramer signed a warrant Friday for Jackson’s arrest.