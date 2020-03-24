MONESSEN
Woman charged: Andrea Jones, 52, of 704 Oneida St., Monessen, is charged by city police with causing an accident involving unattended property, failure to report an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol, court records show. Police said Jones suffered unknown injuries when she allegedly drove her vehicle into a parked car in the 100 block of Sixth Street and several railings and concrete stairs in the 100 block of Linden Avenue about 8:10 p.m. March 12. District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charges Friday in a summons.
ROSTRAVERWarrant issued: Christopher Robert Hough, 30, of 1004 Ninth St., Donora, is charged by township police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Hough of choking Julie Costa and striking her in her left eye about 2:10 p.m. March 15 at a Comfort Inn, 4300 Route 51. District Judge Joseph DeMarchis signed a warrant Friday for Hough’s arrest.
Threat alleged: Robert Levi Sutton, 73, of Twilight Drive, Rostraver Township, is charged by Rostraver police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse Sutton of placing an unloaded gun to the head of his wife, Dawn, and pulling its trigger about 6:30 p.m. Friday at his residence. District Judge Joseph R. DeMarchis released Sutton on $100,000 unsecured bond.
Assault alleged: Michael James Anderson, 34, of Monongahela, is charged by township police with simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness, court records show. Police accuse him of striking Ronald Perhach about 7 p.m. Sunday at 341 Third St., Webster. District Judge Wayne Vlasic released Anderson Monday on unsecured bond.