WASHINGTON
Burglary charge: Brittany Danie Molinaro, 34, of 708 Buena Vista St., Washington, is charged by city police with burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief. According to court documents, Molinaro broke into a home in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue about 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Police said she broke two windows from the inside. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Molinaro to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
Neglect charge: Daniel K. Conroy, 29, of May Avenue, Washington, is charged by city police with neglect of a care dependent person and theft by unlawful taking. According to court records, police were called to Conroy’s address about 1:20 a.m. Thursday because Conroy allegedly assaulted his mother. Police said they had been called to the home on multiple occasions in the past, and that Conroy’s mother had obtained a protection from abuse order against him. Court records state that Conroy had been his mother’s caretaker. She told police that Conroy came through the basement door and pushed her. Police said he stole her cellphone while she called 911. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Conroy to the Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.