CANTON
Assault alleged: Leanna Lee Conte, 60, of 123½ East College St., Canonsburg, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, trespassing, harassment and disorderly conduct. According to court records, police were called to America’s Best Inn and Suites, 1385 W. Chestnut St., about 9:30 a.m. Monday because Conte was refusing to leave and locked herself in her room. When police entered the room, Conte punched a trooper in the mouth and grabbed his neck, according to the criminal complaint. District Judge James Saieva sent Conte to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.