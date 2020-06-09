CARROLL
Assault alleged: Shawn P. Corey, 43, of 132 Prosser Drive, Carroll Township, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck his girlfriend, Cori Gillingham, several times in the face near his residence about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. Corey is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
Threats alleged: Jordan Edward Bolden, 22, of 20 Aliquippa Ave., Monessen, is charged by township police with three counts of making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse Bolden of threatening to kill the staff at Mon Valley Hospital and police officers who responded the disturbance about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Gary H. Havelka.
EAST BETHLEHEMParents charged: Thomas E. Yeager, 47, and Misti L. Yeager, 45, both of 130 North St., Clarksville, are each charged by Centerville police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse the couple of assaulting their daughter about 9:45 p.m. Friday outside 35 Vesta Ave. Thomas Yeager also is charged with strangulation. He is free on $10,000 bond, and his wife is free on $5,000 bond, both of which were set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
PETERSMan jailed: Trey Waldron, 22, of 130 Pleasant Ave., Peters Township, is charged by Peters police with making terroristic threats and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of threatening to kill a relative and burn down the victim’s house at 130 Pleasant Ave. about 4 p.m. Saturday. He is in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond set by District Judge Gary H. Havelka.