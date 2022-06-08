BENTLEYVILLE
Assault alleged: Austin Lee Messinger, 23, of Sunset Drive, Daisytown, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, shortly after midnight Tuesday, Messinger punched his ex-girlfriend and choked her. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Messinger to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
MCDONALD
Assault alleged: Thomas Edward Shergi Jr., 51, of Johnston Street, McDonald, is charged by McDonald police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. According to court records, police were called to Shergi’s home at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police said that Shergi choked his girlfriend after she asked him to get a pack of cigarettes. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Shergi to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.