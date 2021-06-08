MONESSEN
Man jailed: Quaylen McClendon, 19, of 115 Ford St., Canton Township, is charged by Monessen police with aggravated assault, hindering apprehension, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of grabbing a city police officer during a large outdoor gathering about 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Knox Avenue. District Judge Wayne Vlasic sent McClendon to Westmoreland County on $10,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Burglary arrest: Peter Nolan, 35, who is homeless, is charged by city police with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of a crime, giving police a false identification and carrying a prohibited weapon, court records show. Police accuse him of entering a residence in the 400 block of Second Street, stealing a purse and then a vehicle belonging to the victim about noon Sunday. Police said Nolan had a hammer and large knife when South Strabane Township officers apprehended him on Wylie Avenue. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Nolan to Washington County jail without bond.