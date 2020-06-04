CHARLEROI
Drug case: Matthew Kalief Coles, 44, of Yukon, Westmoreland County, is charged by Washington County detectives with six felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver. The charges stem from an investigation by postal inspectors who were tracking a delivery of cannabis vapor cartridges to a business in the 500 block of McKean Avenue. A search of the business about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 produced cash and an assortment of drugs, including molly, LSD, marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms, charging documents allege. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Monday for Coles’ arrest.
Assault alleged: Labria Lisa Henderson, 26, of 120 Schoonmaker Ave., Monessen, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Henderson of attempting to stab Melissa Longo in the stomach with a four-inch knife about 1:15 a.m. Monday at 933 Meadow Ave. She also is accused of punching Longo several times in the face. Police filed the charges Wednesday before District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.