BENTLEYVILLE
Assault alleged: Elizabeth A. Furbee, 43, and Denny A. Furbee, 47, both of 209 Third St., Bentleyville, are each charged by state police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. Elizabeth Furbee also is charged with aggravated assault over allegations she threw a full bottle of beer at Kimberly Ann Bennardini, knocking out four of her teeth Saturday in the Furbee residence. Denny Furbee allegedly struck Bennardini in the head before she was taken to Washington Hospital. Elizabeth Furbee is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson. Denny Furbee is free on $10,000 bond.
CENTERVILLEDriver charged: Timothy Charles Yonko, 19, of 499 W. Malden Drive, California Borough, is charged with carrying a handgun without a license during a traffic stop about 12:15 a.m. Sunday on National Pike. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
CHARTIERSMan jailed: Randy Lee Kerns, 42, of 573 Brigich Road, Chartiers Township, is charged by township police with making terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse Kerns of assaulting his neighbors and threatening them with a shotgun about 1 a.m. Saturday at his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
EAST FINLEYTrucker injured: George R. Griffin, 49, of Monessen, suffered serious injures when he crashed his rig about 9 a.m. Sunday on Burnsville Ridge Road, near Green Haven Road, state police said. Griffin’s tractor-trailer overturned while he was driving west too fast around a curve in the road, police said.
MONONGAHELAMan jailed: Shaquille Jamal Johnson, 27, of Pittsburgh, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment over allegation he tackled and repeatedly struck Michelle McClelland, breaking her nose shortly after midnight Sunday at her residence in the 100 block of Chess Street. Johnson is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson