DUNLEVY
Drug arrest: William Degrange, 64, of 16 Barcelona Lane, Dunlevy, is charged by Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. The charges stem from a state parole inspection of his residence about 8:30 p.m. Monday that allegedly revealed three bags of fentanyl or cocaine, marijuana and $3,140. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Degrange to Washington County jail without bond.
ROSTRAVER
Man jailed: Terrance James Stepoli, 28, of 1420 Rostraver Road, Monessen, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm as a felon, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and dealing in unlawful activities, court records show. Police accuse Stepoli of having a handgun, $7,248 and large assortment of drugs, including heroin, cocaine and ecstasy, in a parking lot at 1420 Rostraver Road about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. He is in Westmoreland County jail on $150,000 bond set by District Judge Denise S. Thiel.