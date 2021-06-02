CENTERVILLE
Theft charge: LuAnn Tanner, 62, of 100 High St., Brownsville, was charged Friday with forgery, theft and receiving stolen property after Centerville police said she took a Social Security check worth $794 from a borough resident’s mail and deposited it into her own bank account Feb. 4.
DONORA
Firearms violation alleged: Phillip Wilson Macklin, 33, of 446 McKean Ave., Donora, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and terroristic threats after borough police said he threatened to shoot people at 506 Allen Ave. shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Police later found Macklin with a handgun in his pocket, which he is not permitted to possess because of a previous felony robbery conviction, according to court documents. Macklin is being held at the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
SOUTH STRABANE
Assault arrest: Stephen William Johnson, 28, of 511 Marie Ave., Avalon, was arrested Friday after South Strabane police said he had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl at a motel in the township on April 18. Police said Johnson met the girl on the social media platform Snapchat in September and they communicated over several months before he took her to the Roadway Inn motel at 1283 Motel 6 Drive in South Strabane. He is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and interference with custody of children. Johnson is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
WASHINGTON
Witness intimidation charges: Joshua Anthony Wilkerson, 31, was charged Friday with three felony counts of witness intimidation after Washington County detectives said he made numerous phone calls over the past year to a woman he is accused of assaulting last May. Investigators said Wilkerson made 131 threatening phone calls to the woman while being held at the Washington County jail, telling her not to proceed with charges against him. Wilkerson is already facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after state police said he attacked the woman in a parking lot at a Canton Township apartment complex on May 14, 2020, and repeatedly hit her head against the pavement, forcing her to be hospitalized with severe injuries.