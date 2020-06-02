CANTON
Troopers threatened: Dallas Dawayne Coburn, 20, of 76 Mesta Drive, Canton Township, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, harassment, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Coburn of threatening to kill troopers and slapping a child while under the influence of a drug at his residence about 9 p.m. Friday. He is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Gary H. Havelka.
Assault alleged: Robert Lynn Clifford, 34, of 185 Rex Road, Canton Township, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck Sarah Clifford in the face about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Gary H. Havelka.
CARROLLMan jailed: Luke Mikush, 34, of Route 88, Monongahela, is charged by township police with aggravated assault over allegations he struck a police officer in the face and stomach about 7 p.m. Saturday in Mon Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road, court records show. Mikush is in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond set by District Judge Gary H. Havelka.
WASHINGTONMan jailed: Matthew S. Bunting, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, is charged by city police with burglary, theft, fleeing, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accused Bunting of using a crowbar to break into a Sunoco, 98 Murtland Ave., about 4 a.m. Sunday. He also is accused of stealing $2,277 from a state lottery machine and then leading officers on a pursuit along Interstate 70 to West Virginia. Bunting is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.