BENTLEYVILLE
Man jailed: Shane Anthony Kovatch, 34, of 2884 Wilson St., North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with theft, receiving stolen property and access device misuse, court records show. Police accuse Kovatch of stealing credit cards from a wallet he found in a parking lot at 155 Wilson Road about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and using them to make $358 in unauthorized purchases. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
BLAINE
Man jailed: Robert Lee Herring, 36, of 17 Mark Ave., Canton Township, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Herring of threatening harm to a man and woman in their 80s in phone calls to a residence in the 400 block of Taylorstown Ridge Road under reports made about 8:30 a.m. June 6. Herring is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Ethan T. Ward.
DONORA
Assault alleged: April Fischer, 26, of 1542 Meldon Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with burglary, trespassing, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Fischer of forcing her way into a residence in the 100 block of Castner Avenue, striking a female in the eye and using a glass jar to hit her in the head several times about 10:20 p.m. May 24. Joseph Wayne Hines, 28, of the same address, is charged in the case with burglary, robbery, theft and trespassing over allegations he stole a cellphone from the victim. District Judge Mark Wilson signed warrants Wednesday for their arrests.
FALLOWFIELD
Assaults alleged: Charles Eric Clemons, 51, of Kinder Avenue, Fallowfield Township, is charged by state police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Clemons of striking Marcia Barclay and Gregory Smith about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 218 Kinder Ave. Clemons is free on $10,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
MONESSEN
Drug warrants: Aubrie Taylor English, 24, of 601 Rostraver St., Monessen, and Lorenzo Dionne Newsuan Russell, 29, who is homeless, are each charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse them of having 253 stamp bags of heroin, small amounts of cocaine and ecstasy and a stolen handgun when officers searched her residence about 7:20 a.m. May 26. Russell also is charged with illegal possession of a firearm. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed warrants Wednesday for their arrests.
Man wanted: Robert Eugene Penn, 31, whose address is unknown, is charged by city police with flight to avoid apprehension, making false reports and giving police a false identity, court records show. Police accuse Penn of providing a false name during a traffic stop about 9:25 a.m. May 20 at Second Street and McKee Avenue. Police said Penn is wanted on several violent felony charges in Erie County. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Wednesday for Penn’s arrest.
Assault alleged: Kristi Lee Magnone, 31, of 1322 Leeds Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of spitting on an emergency medical technician who went to her residence about 12:40 p.m. June 4 to treat her for a drug overdose. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Wednesday for her arrest.
SOUTH STRABANE
Drug arrest: Andrew Robert Lehigh, 32, of York, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and driving under the influence stemming from a traffic stop about 2:20 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 west, court records show. Police accuse Lehigh of having a large amount of marijuana, two suspected LSD doses and THC wax. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.