EAST BETHLEHEM
Assault alleged: Ronald L. Davis II, 49, of 452 First St., Vestaburg, is charged by Centerville police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. The charges stem from an alleged assault of a child about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Davis' residence. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
WASHINGTON
Man charged: Dwayne Edward Patterson, 25, of 75 Baird Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and carrying a firearm without a license, court records show. Police accuse him of having a loaded handgun during a disturbance about 6 p.m. Wednesday at Maple Terrace. He is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.