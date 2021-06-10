CALIFORNIA
Man jailed: David A. Burrows, 30, of Greensburg, is charged by borough police with strangulation, intimidation of a witness, making terroristic threats, simple assault, unlawful restraint and harassment, court records show. Burrows is accused of dragging a woman across her lawn and choking and threatening to kill her about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent Burrows to Washington County jail without bond because of a prior case involving the same victim.
CHARLEROI
Man sought: Cordaro Lamont Jackson, 32, address unknown, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with failure to register his address as a lifelong Megan’s Law violator, court records show. Police said Jackson registered with state police at an address in an abandoned and condemned building at 701 Fallowfield Ave. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Tuesday for Jackson’s arrest.
Woman charged: Casey Ann Levkus, 41, of 40 Decker St., Monongahela, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse her of having five bundles of heroin when she claimed she had a medical emergency about 6:15 p.m. March 10 at 62 McKean Ave. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Tuesday for her arrest.