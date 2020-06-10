DONORA
Woman jailed: Taylor Rajeen Harrison, 29, of 151 Schoonmaker Ave., Monessen, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of attempting to strike Michale Pace with her vehicle in a parking lot near Galiffa Drive and East Sixth Street about 3 p.m. Monday. She is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
JEFFERSON
Warrant signed: Curtis D. Craig, 59, of 323 Clarksville Road, Jefferson Township, is wanted by state police in Greene County on charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. The charges stem from a search of his residence about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 2018, that produced more than 2,700 grams of marijuana and evidence of a growing operation. District Judge D. Glenn Bates signed a warrant Monday for Craig’s arrest.