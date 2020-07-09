FRANKLIN
Theft alleged: Stephanie Blair Deynzer, 34, of 124 Third Ave., Waynesburg, and Chad Michael Jordan, 29, of 111 Fairview Ave., Jefferson, are each charged by state police with theft, forgery and identity theft, court records show. Police accuse them of cashing a business check for $696 without permission at a bank in the 900 block of North Woodland Avenue about 3 p.m. April 22. District Judge Lee Watson sent Deynzer to Greene County jail on $20,000. Jordan is wanted on a warrant in the case.