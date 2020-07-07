CANTON
Assault alleged: Patricia Nicole Thompson, 23, of 20 Bel Air Drive, Canton Township, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she struck Brian Jackson on the arms and face about 1 p.m. Sunday in her residence, court records show. She is free on $10,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
CECIL
Man charged: John Anthony Hancherick, 31, of Portland, Ore., is charged by township police with theft, receiving stolen property, open lewdness, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of wandering into a hotel lobby in the 1000 block of Corporate Drive partially nude at 5:50 a.m. Sunday and then stealing a vape box from an employee. He is free on $500 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
CHARLEROI
Man severely injured: Brandon Eugene Carter, 35, of 821 Prospect Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Carter is accused of causing Timothy Pace to fall forward and strike his head on road curb about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 534 Prospect Ave. Pace suffered serious injuries after also being hit with a brick. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Monday for Carter’s arrest.
HANOVER
Threats alleged: Brandon Allen Zickefoose, 24, of 38 Carries Drive, Hanover Township, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, flight to avoid apprehension, carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Zickefoose is accused of threatening to shoot four people about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Steubenville Pike. He is free on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
Assault alleged: Trever Lee Armstrong, 20, of 334 Steubenville Pike, Hanover Township, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck his twin brother, Tanner, multiple times in the head about 6:10 a.m. Saturday at his residence, court records show. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
MORRIS
Assault alleged: James Leroy Watson, 42, of 244 S Bridge Road, Morris Township, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he injured the arm of his wife during an argument about 10:15 p.m. Thursday in their residence. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
STOCKDALE
Man jailed: Matthew Chacko, 41, of 103 Factory St., Monongahela, is charged by Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police with burglary and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of entering a residence in the 300 block of Bow Street and pushing Stephanie Clutter to the floor twice about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson, as well as for violating a court order to stay away from the victim.
WASHINGTON
Man arrested: Shamar Jahiem Johnson, 18, of Addison Avenue, and Isaihia Marquese Thomas, 19, of South College Street, both of Washington, are each charged by city police with burglary and trespassing, court records show. Police accuse Johnson and Thomas of walking into a residence in the 20 block of Central Avenue and threatening a woman about 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Both suspects are free on $20,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.