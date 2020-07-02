COKEBURG
Man jailed: Raymond Melvin Gregg Jr., 44, whose address is unknown, is charged by state police with loitering and felony receiving stolen property over allegations he hid a stolen car about 8:50 p.m Wednesday in the 100 block of Washington Street. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
MONONGAHELA
Man jailed: Benjamin F. Dennis, 48, of 510 West Alley, Monongahela, is charged by city police with making terroristic threats and indecent exposure, court records show. Police accuse Dennis of exposing himself to a manager at Sheetz, 111 E. Main St., and also threatening to cut her head off with a knife about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
Burglary arrest: Joshua Leis Vedder, 34, of 820 Marne Ave., Monongahela, is charged by city police with felony burglary and theft, court records show. Police accuse Vedder of entering a residence in the 1100 block of Lawton Street about 11:10 p.m. May 26 and stealing a cellphone valued at $1,000. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set Thursday by District Judge Mark Wilson.
Drug allegation: Gabrielle Irene Boyd, 24, of 1151 Marelda Ave., Donora, is charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver, court records show. Police accuse Boyd of having three bags and one container of crack while she was being investigated for retail theft about 5:20 p.m. June 19 at a business in the 1200 block of West Main Street. District Judge Mark warrant signed a warrant for her arrest Tuesday.
Man jailed: Joshua Michael Loutitt, 27, of 428 N. Alexander St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse Loutitt of striking Stephen F. Matinsky with the side of his vehicle about 2 a.m. Thursday at Second and Railroad streets. Loutitt is in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
PETERS
Fraud alleged: Kenton Lincoln, 24, of 495 Allison Road, Washington, is charged by the state attorney general's office with felony counts of insurance fraud and attempted theft, court records show. Lincoln is accused of filing a report with his insurance company from his workplace on Washington Road that his vehicle had been stolen March 5. The investigation alleged he sold the vehicle a month earlier. Lincoln is free on $25,000 unsecured bond set Wednesday by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
ROSTRAVER
Man charged: Patrick John Skrinjorich, 36, of Marion Drive, Jefferson Hills, is charged by state police with drug possession, endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from a traffic stop June 7 on Route 51 north near Unity Lane, court records show. Police accuse Skrinjorich of having two stamp bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and prescription medication with him at the time, along with two children. District Judge Charles Christner issued the charges Wednesday via summons.
Greene County
FRANKLIN
Man jailed: Terry Marcus Burkhalter, 33, of 107 Craft Road, Washington, is charged by state police in Waynesburg with making terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Burkhalter of threatening to kill Amanda Lemley before stabbing her cellphone with a knife about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Browns Creek Road. He is in Greene County jail on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Lee Watson.