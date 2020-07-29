MORGAN

Man injured: Floyd G. Sprowls, 58, of Marianna, suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle struck a deer about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Craig Run, near Dividing Ridge Road in Greene County, state police said.

