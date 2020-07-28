CECIL
Assault alleged: Kirk Garrett, 19, of 411 Blue Jay Drive, Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck Bobbie Bouchon several times in the leg, arm and face about 6 p.m. Saturday in his residence, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CHARTIERSCharged in assault: Louis John Spadaro, 44, of 640 Allison Hollow Road, Chartiers Township, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he bit Heather Spadaro in the arm about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in his residence, court records show. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MONESSENMan jailed: Robert Thomas Novakovich Jr., 29, of 1322 Leeds Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with burglary, trespassing, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Novakovich of kicking in a door in the 1100 block of Nash Avenue. A relative fought him off, police said. He is in Westmoreland County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Jason Buczak.