CECIL
Woman jailed: Rebecca Ellen Plaisted, 51, who is homeless, is charged by township police with trespassing and public drunkenness over allegations she created a disturbance in the 200 block of Railroad Street about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, court records show. She is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
DONORA
Drug charges: Mark Robert Michaux, 63, of St. Nicholas Drive, Donora, is charged by borough police with three counts of illegal possession of Oxycodone when an officer approached him on his bicycle about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Cypress Way and Second Street, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Thursday via summons.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Man jailed: Marcus A. Hughes, 37, of Zundle Street, Rostraver Township, is charged by state police with possessing a large amount of marijuana with intent to deliver, stemming from a traffic stop on Broad Avenue about 1 a.m. Thursday, court records show. He is in Westmoreland County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Charles Christner.
FRANKLIN
Drug charges: James Tracey Deaton, 29, of 2463 Smith Creek Road, Waynesburg, was charged by state police with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness following an incident in April. Police said that a resident on Sixth Street found Deaton sleeping on a lawn chair on his porch at 7:41 a.m. April 19. Deaton then fled the residence and “stumbled” into a nearby wooded area. When police found him, Deaton told them that he had been “out all night.” Police found on his person four different types of pills and a smoking pipe.
JEFFERSON
Crash: John Paul Dewitt, 55, of the 300 block of Old Frame Road, Smithfield, was charged by state police with driving under the influence and eight traffic summary violations after he allegedly crashed his truck into a utility pole and fled the scene July 13 in Jefferson Township. State police said that about 8:30 p.m., Dewitt crashed on State Route 88, breaking the utility pole in half. According to the criminal complaint, Dewitt then ran into the woods, where police later found him lying in a creek bed. Police said Dewitt smelled of alcohol, though he refused a chemical test. Dewitt was taken to WHS-Greene hospital for medical treatment.