Carmichaels
Three charged: Ariel Kozich, 28, of Carmichaels, Brian Karadavut, 33, of Crucible, and Shannah Noelle Hall, 28, of Carmichaels, are each charged by the Greene County district attorney’s office with drug delivery and drug possession with intent to deliver, court records show. Police accuse them of selling illegal drugs during undercover operations last year. District Judge Lee Watson signed warrants Wednesday for the arrests of Hall and Karadavut. He released Kozich on $10,000 unsecured bond.