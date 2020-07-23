ALLENPORT
Man jailed: Shawn James Dalessandro, 37, of Akron, Ohio, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, giving police a false identification and driving under the influence. Police accuse him of having a large amount of marijuana and cannabis wax during a traffic stop about 11 a.m. Tuesday on Route 88. He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
NORTH STRABANEDrug arrest: Scott Robert McNary, 35, of 1519 Route 136, North Strabane Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, drug possession, driving under the influence and possession of a small amount of marijuana, court records show. Police accuse him of having 283 pills with various markings and nearly $10,000 during a traffic stop about 8 p.m. Tuesday at Racetrack Road and Meadowlands Boulevard. McNary is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.